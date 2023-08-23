Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest

All Elite Wrestling will present their annual Fyter Fest edition of AEW Dynamite tonight, the last episode before Sunday’s All In. The lineup includes:

* ROH World Tag Team Championship: Aussie Open (c) vs. The Hardys

* Jon Moxley vs. Rey Fenix

* The Elite vs. Juice Robinson & The Gunns

* Swerve Strickland & AR Fox vs. Darby Allin & Nick Wayne

* Ruby Soho vs. Skye Blue

* Renee Paquette speaks with MJF

* Renee Paquette speaks with Adam Cole

* Jack Perry retires the FTW Championship

* FTR have a face-to-face interview with The Young Bucks

* Chris Jericho & Will Ospreay contract signing