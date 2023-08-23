wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest

August 23, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite 8-23-23 Image Credit: AEW

All Elite Wrestling will present their annual Fyter Fest edition of AEW Dynamite tonight, the last episode before Sunday’s All In. The lineup includes:

* ROH World Tag Team Championship: Aussie Open (c) vs. The Hardys
* Jon Moxley vs. Rey Fenix
* The Elite vs. Juice Robinson & The Gunns
* Swerve Strickland & AR Fox vs. Darby Allin & Nick Wayne
* Ruby Soho vs. Skye Blue
* Renee Paquette speaks with MJF
* Renee Paquette speaks with Adam Cole
* Jack Perry retires the FTW Championship
* FTR have a face-to-face interview with The Young Bucks
* Chris Jericho & Will Ospreay contract signing

