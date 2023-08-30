wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Internatonal Title Match and More

August 30, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight on TBS, with the fallout for All In and the final show before All Out. It includes the following:

* AEW International Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Penta El Zero M
* We’ll hear from Adam Cole

