Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: RVD Makes In-Ring Debut

August 9, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Rob Van Dam AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight on TBS, with the in-ring debut of Rob Van Dam. He will challenge Jack Perry for the FTW title. The lineup includes:

* AEW Women’s World Championship: Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Anna Jay
* FTW Championship: Jack Perry (c) vs. Rob Van Dam
* The Lucha Bros vs. Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli
* The Hardys vs. The Young Bucks
* We’ll hear from MJF & Adam Cole
* Mandatory JAS meeting

