Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: RVD Makes In-Ring Debut

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight on TBS, with the in-ring debut of Rob Van Dam. He will challenge Jack Perry for the FTW title. The lineup includes:

* AEW Women’s World Championship: Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Anna Jay

* FTW Championship: Jack Perry (c) vs. Rob Van Dam

* The Lucha Bros vs. Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli

* The Hardys vs. The Young Bucks

* We’ll hear from MJF & Adam Cole

* Mandatory JAS meeting