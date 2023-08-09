wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: RVD Makes In-Ring Debut
August 9, 2023 | Posted by
All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight on TBS, with the in-ring debut of Rob Van Dam. He will challenge Jack Perry for the FTW title. The lineup includes:
* AEW Women’s World Championship: Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Anna Jay
* FTW Championship: Jack Perry (c) vs. Rob Van Dam
* The Lucha Bros vs. Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli
* The Hardys vs. The Young Bucks
* We’ll hear from MJF & Adam Cole
* Mandatory JAS meeting
More Trending Stories
- Arn Anderson On Davey Boy Smith Joining WCW After WWE Release, Where Bobby Heenan Ranks Among Managers
- Eric Bischoff On The Elite Re-Signing With AEW, If It Hurts Their Legacy That They Didn’t Work in WWE
- Kevin Owens Says There Was No Doubt Sami Zayn And The Usos Deserved A WrestleMania Headliner Match
- Charlotte Flair in a Two-Piece Pink Dress, Maryse, Chelsea Green Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos