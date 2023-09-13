wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam Tournament Finals
All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight, which features the World Title eliminator tournament finals. The lineup inclues:
* World Title Eliminator Tournament Finals: Roderick Strong vs. Samoa Joe
* AEW International Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Big Bill
* Winner Gets Women’s Title Shot At Grand Slam: Britt Baker vs. Hikaru Shida vs. Nyla Rose vs. Toni Storm
* Hangman Page vs. Brian Cage
* We’ll hear from Le Sex Gods
* Don Callis reveals his latest masterpiece
