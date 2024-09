All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight on TBS, as the build continues for Grand Slam next week. The lineup includes:

* The Elite vs. Will Ospreay, Kyle Fletcher & Konosuke Takeshita

* Orange Cassidy vs. Chris Jericho

* Mariah May & Serena Deeb vs. Queen Aminata & Yuka Sakazaki

* Ricochet vs. The Beast Mortos