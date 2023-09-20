Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam

All Elite Wrestling will present the third annual Dynamite Grand Slam tonight, which features a loaded card for AEW fans. The lineup includes:

* AEW World Championship: MJF (c) vs. Samoa Joe

* Title For Title: Claudio Castagnoli (ROH World) vs. Eddie Kingston (NJPW STRONG Openweight)

* AEW International Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Rey Fenix

* AEW Women’s World Championship: Saraya (c) vs. Toni Storm

* Chris Jericho vs. Sammy Guevara