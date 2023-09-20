wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam
September 20, 2023 | Posted by
All Elite Wrestling will present the third annual Dynamite Grand Slam tonight, which features a loaded card for AEW fans. The lineup includes:
* AEW World Championship: MJF (c) vs. Samoa Joe
* Title For Title: Claudio Castagnoli (ROH World) vs. Eddie Kingston (NJPW STRONG Openweight)
* AEW International Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Rey Fenix
* AEW Women’s World Championship: Saraya (c) vs. Toni Storm
* Chris Jericho vs. Sammy Guevara
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on WWE’s Plans for Jade Cargill, Creative Working on Her Storylines
- Konnan Recalls Backstage Altercation Between Ultimate Warrior and Vince McMahon
- Kevin Nash Claims Responsibility for Randy Savage Keeping Slim Jim Sponsorship & Taking It to WCW
- Samoa Joe on Backstage Incident at AEW All In, If CM Punk Is Misunderstood