wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Blood & Guts
All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight, which features the return of the Blood & Guts match. The lineup includes:
* Blood & Guts: Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, Konosuke Takeshita, PAC) vs. The Elite (Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Hangman Page, Kota Ibushi)
* FTW Championship: HOOK (c) vs. Jack Perry
* Blind Eliminator Tag Tournament Finals: MJF & Adam Cole vs. Sammy Guevara & Daniel Garcia
