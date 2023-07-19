Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Blood & Guts

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight, which features the return of the Blood & Guts match. The lineup includes:

* Blood & Guts: Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, Konosuke Takeshita, PAC) vs. The Elite (Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Hangman Page, Kota Ibushi)

* FTW Championship: HOOK (c) vs. Jack Perry

* Blind Eliminator Tag Tournament Finals: MJF & Adam Cole vs. Sammy Guevara & Daniel Garcia