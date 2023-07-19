wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Blood & Guts

July 19, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight, which features the return of the Blood & Guts match. The lineup includes:

* Blood & Guts: Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, Konosuke Takeshita, PAC) vs. The Elite (Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Hangman Page, Kota Ibushi)
* FTW Championship: HOOK (c) vs. Jack Perry
* Blind Eliminator Tag Tournament Finals: MJF & Adam Cole vs. Sammy Guevara & Daniel Garcia

