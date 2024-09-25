wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite Grand Slam
September 25, 2024
All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight, which is the annual Grand Slam event at Arthur Ashe Stadium. The lineup includes:
* Winner Gets Shot at AEW World Title: Jon Moxley vs. Darby Allin
* AEW World Tag Team Championship: The Young Bucks (c) vs. Will Ospreay & Kyle Fletcher
* FTW Championship: HOOK (c) vs. Roderick Strong
* Bryan Danielson vs. Nigel McGuinness
* Prince Nana to provide update on Swerve Strickland