Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Homecoming

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight, which celebrates the five-year anniversary for the company. The lineup for the special Homecoming episode includes:

* Texas Tornado Match: Darby Allin & Sting vs. Konosuke Takeshita & Powerhouse Hobbs

* Preston Vance, Adam Copeland, Orange Cassidy, & Dustin Rhodes vs. Brian Cage, Lance Archer, Toa Liona, & Kaun

* Anna Jay, Thunder Rosa, Kris Statlander, & Willow Nightingale vs. Julia Hart, Skye Blue, Saraya, & Ruby Soho

* Sammy Guevara vs. Ricky Starks

* Claudio Castagnoli vs. Hangman Page

* Samoa Joe appears