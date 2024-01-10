wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Homecoming

January 10, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite Hangman Page vs Claudio Castagnoli Image Credit: AEW

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight, which celebrates the five-year anniversary for the company. The lineup for the special Homecoming episode includes:

* Texas Tornado Match: Darby Allin & Sting vs. Konosuke Takeshita & Powerhouse Hobbs
* Preston Vance, Adam Copeland, Orange Cassidy, & Dustin Rhodes vs. Brian Cage, Lance Archer, Toa Liona, & Kaun
* Anna Jay, Thunder Rosa, Kris Statlander, & Willow Nightingale vs. Julia Hart, Skye Blue, Saraya, & Ruby Soho
* Sammy Guevara vs. Ricky Starks
* Claudio Castagnoli vs. Hangman Page
* Samoa Joe appears

