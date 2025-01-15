wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite Maximum Carnage
January 15, 2025 | Posted by
All Elite Wrestling will present a special ‘Maximum Carnage’ edition of AEW Dynamite tonight on TBS and MAX. The lineup includes:
* AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Powerhouse Hobbs
* Casino Gauntlet for AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Kris Statlander, Others TBD
* Christian Cage vs. HOOK
* Kenny Omega vs. Brian Cage
* The Hurt Syndicate vs. Private Party & Mark Briscoe
* We’ll hear from Ricochet
