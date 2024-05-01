wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite & Rampage
All Elite Wrestling will have another three hours of content tonight, with live episodes of both Dynamite and Rampage on TBS. Rampage is airing on a special night due to TNT’s NHL Playoff coverage. The lineups include
Dynamite
* AEW TNT Championship: Adam Copeland (c) vs. A Member of the House of Black
* FTW Championship: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Katsuyori Shibata
* Mariah May vs. Serena Deeb
* Samoa Joe vs. Isiah Kassidy
* Claudio Castagnoli vs. Brian Cage
* We’ll find out Swerve Strickland’s opponent for Double or Nothing
* Kenny Omega returns
* We’ll hear from Orange Cassidy
Rampage
* Jay White vs. Dante Martin