Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite & Rampage

All Elite Wrestling will have another three hours of content tonight, with live episodes of both Dynamite and Rampage on TBS. Rampage is airing on a special night due to TNT’s NHL Playoff coverage. The lineups include

Dynamite

* AEW TNT Championship: Adam Copeland (c) vs. A Member of the House of Black

* FTW Championship: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Katsuyori Shibata

* Mariah May vs. Serena Deeb

* Samoa Joe vs. Isiah Kassidy

* Claudio Castagnoli vs. Brian Cage

* We’ll find out Swerve Strickland’s opponent for Double or Nothing

* Kenny Omega returns

* We’ll hear from Orange Cassidy

Rampage

* Jay White vs. Dante Martin