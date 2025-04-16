Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Spring Breakthru

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight, which has the special ‘Spring Breakthru’ theme. The lineup includes:

* AEW World Trios Championships: Death Riders (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, & Wheeler Yuta) (c) vs. The Opps (Samoa Joe, HOOK, & Katsuyori Shibata)

* Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament Semifinal Match: Mercedes Mone vs. Athena

* Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Hangman Page vs. Wild Card

* Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Semifinal Match: Konosuke Takeshita vs. Will Ospreay

* AEW World Tag Team Championships: The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley & Shelton Benjamin) (c) vs. The Gates of Agony