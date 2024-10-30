Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Fright Night Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling will present a special AEW Fright Night Dynamite on TBS tonight, with a title match booked and more. The lineup includes:

* AEW Tag Team Championship: The Young Bucks (c) vs. Private Party – If Private Party loses, their team will end.

* Swerve Strickland vs. Shelton Benjamin

* Kamille vs. Kris Statlander

* Adam Cole vs. Buddy Matthews

* Orange Cassidy is live

* We’ll hear from Hangman Page