Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Rampage: International Title Shot on the Line

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Rampage tonight, featuring a match to determine the #1 contender to the International title. The winner will face champion Orange Cassidy tomorrow night on Collision. Here’s the lineup:

* #1 Contender to AEW International Championship: Kip Sabian vs. Komander vs. The Butcher vs. El Hijo del Vikingo

* Jon Moxley vs. Lee Moriarty

* Anna Jay vs. Ruby Soho

* Konosuke Takeshita vs. Christopher Daniels