Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Rampage: Tag Team Main Event & More

October 11, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Rampage 10-11-24 Image Credit: AEW

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Rampage on TNT tonight, the last stop before tomorrow’s WrestleDream PPV. The lineup includes:

* Kyle O’Reilly & Orange Cassidy vs. Matt Taven & Mike Bennett
* Rocky Romero vs. Bryan Keith
* The Beast Mortos vs. The Butcher
* Kris Statlander in action
* Lance Archer in action

AEW Rampage, Joseph Lee

