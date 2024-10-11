Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Rampage: Tag Team Main Event & More

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Rampage on TNT tonight, the last stop before tomorrow’s WrestleDream PPV. The lineup includes:

* Kyle O’Reilly & Orange Cassidy vs. Matt Taven & Mike Bennett

* Rocky Romero vs. Bryan Keith

* The Beast Mortos vs. The Butcher

* Kris Statlander in action

* Lance Archer in action