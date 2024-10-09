wrestling / News

Lineup Announced For Friday’s AEW Rampage

October 9, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Rampage Logo Spoilers Image Credit: AEW

AEW has announced the lineup for tomorrow night’s episode of Rampage, which is the last show before Saturday’s WrestleDream PPV.

* Kyle O’Reilly & Orange Cassidy vs. Matt Taven & Mike Bennett
* Rocky Romero vs. Bryan Keith
* The Beast Mortos vs. The Butcher
* Kris Statlander in action
* Lance Archer in action

