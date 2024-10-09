wrestling / News
Lineup Announced For Friday’s AEW Rampage
October 9, 2024 | Posted by
AEW has announced the lineup for tomorrow night’s episode of Rampage, which is the last show before Saturday’s WrestleDream PPV.
* Kyle O’Reilly & Orange Cassidy vs. Matt Taven & Mike Bennett
* Rocky Romero vs. Bryan Keith
* The Beast Mortos vs. The Butcher
* Kris Statlander in action
* Lance Archer in action
Don’t miss Friday Night #AEWRampage THIS FRIDAY at 10pm ET/9pm CT on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/48Crv5VhEJ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 9, 2024
