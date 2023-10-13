wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Rampage: BCC Battles the Gates of Agony

October 13, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Rampage Image Credit: AEW

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Rampage tonight on TNT, with several matches already announced. They include:

* Blackpool Combat Club (Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta) vs. the Gates of Agony
* Daniel Garcia, Daddy Magic & Cool Hand Ang vs. The Hardys & Brother Zay
* Skye Blue vs. Emi Sakura
* Jay Lethal vs. Trent Beretta

