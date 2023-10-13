Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Rampage: BCC Battles the Gates of Agony

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Rampage tonight on TNT, with several matches already announced. They include:

* Blackpool Combat Club (Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta) vs. the Gates of Agony

* Daniel Garcia, Daddy Magic & Cool Hand Ang vs. The Hardys & Brother Zay

* Skye Blue vs. Emi Sakura

* Jay Lethal vs. Trent Beretta