Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Rampage: BCC Battles the Gates of Agony
October 13, 2023 | Posted by
All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Rampage tonight on TNT, with several matches already announced. They include:
* Blackpool Combat Club (Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta) vs. the Gates of Agony
* Daniel Garcia, Daddy Magic & Cool Hand Ang vs. The Hardys & Brother Zay
* Skye Blue vs. Emi Sakura
* Jay Lethal vs. Trent Beretta
