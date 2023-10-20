wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s Episode of AEW Rampage
October 20, 2023 | Posted by
All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Rampage on TNT tonight, which features the debut of Mistico and more. The lineup includes:
* Mexico’s Pound-for-Pound Crown: Mistico vs. Rocky Romero
* #1 Contender to International Title: Brother Zay vs. John Silver vs. Kip Sabian
* Ruby Soho vs. Skye Blue
* Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta in tag team action.
