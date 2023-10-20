Lineup For Tonight’s Episode of AEW Rampage

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Rampage on TNT tonight, which features the debut of Mistico and more. The lineup includes:

* Mexico’s Pound-for-Pound Crown: Mistico vs. Rocky Romero

* #1 Contender to International Title: Brother Zay vs. John Silver vs. Kip Sabian

* Ruby Soho vs. Skye Blue

* Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta in tag team action.