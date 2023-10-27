Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Rampage: Santana and Ortiz Finally Collide

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Rampage on TNT tonight, featuring a match between Mike Santana and Ortiz. The rest of the lineup includes:

* Winner Gets Women’s Title Match on Collision: Skye Blue vs. Willow Nightingale vs. Anna Jay vs. Abadon

* Mike Santana vs. Ortiz

* Kyle Fletcher vs. Konosuke Takeshita

* We’ll hear from Kenny Omega & MJF