Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Rampage: Santana and Ortiz Finally Collide
October 27, 2023 | Posted by
All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Rampage on TNT tonight, featuring a match between Mike Santana and Ortiz. The rest of the lineup includes:
* Winner Gets Women’s Title Match on Collision: Skye Blue vs. Willow Nightingale vs. Anna Jay vs. Abadon
* Mike Santana vs. Ortiz
* Kyle Fletcher vs. Konosuke Takeshita
* We’ll hear from Kenny Omega & MJF
