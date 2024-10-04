wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Rampage: Trios Match and More
October 4, 2024 | Posted by
All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Rampage tonight on TNT, with the Elite in a Trios match and more. The lineup includes:
* The Young Bucks and Jack Perry vs. Private Party & Katsuyori Shibata
* Orange Cassidy & Kyle O’Reilly vs. Big Bill & Bryan Keith (Chris Jericho on commentary)
* Queen Aminata vs. Harley Cameron
* Kamille in action
