wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Rampage: Trios Match and More

October 4, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Rampage Image Credit: AEW

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Rampage tonight on TNT, with the Elite in a Trios match and more. The lineup includes:

* The Young Bucks and Jack Perry vs. Private Party & Katsuyori Shibata
* Orange Cassidy & Kyle O’Reilly vs. Big Bill & Bryan Keith (Chris Jericho on commentary)
* Queen Aminata vs. Harley Cameron
* Kamille in action

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Rampage, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading