Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Rampage: Trios Match and More

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Rampage tonight on TNT, with the Elite in a Trios match and more. The lineup includes:

* The Young Bucks and Jack Perry vs. Private Party & Katsuyori Shibata

* Orange Cassidy & Kyle O’Reilly vs. Big Bill & Bryan Keith (Chris Jericho on commentary)

* Queen Aminata vs. Harley Cameron

* Kamille in action