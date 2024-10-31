Lineup Announced For Tomorrow Night’s AEW Rampage

All Elite Wrestling has announced the lineup for tomorrow night’s episode of AEW Rampage, which airs on TNT. You can find spoilers here. The lineup includes:

* Rush, Dralistico & The Beast Mortos vs. The Butcher, Beef & JD Drake

* Queen Aminata vs. Leila Grey

* Top Flight & Action Andretti vs. The Dark Order

* Komander vs. Lio Rush

* Taya Valkyrie in action