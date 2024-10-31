wrestling / News

Lineup Announced For Tomorrow Night’s AEW Rampage

October 31, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Rampage Image Credit: AEW

All Elite Wrestling has announced the lineup for tomorrow night’s episode of AEW Rampage, which airs on TNT. You can find spoilers here. The lineup includes:

* Rush, Dralistico & The Beast Mortos vs. The Butcher, Beef & JD Drake
* Queen Aminata vs. Leila Grey
* Top Flight & Action Andretti vs. The Dark Order
* Komander vs. Lio Rush
* Taya Valkyrie in action

