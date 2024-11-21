wrestling / News
AEW Reveals Full Lineup For Tomorrow’s Rampage
November 21, 2024 | Posted by
All Elite Wrestling has announced the full lineup for tomorrow night’s AEW Rampage on TNT, which was taped last night. You can find spoilers here. The lineup includes:
* The Dark Order vs. The Conglomeration (Mark Briscoe, Tomohiro Ishii & Rocky Romero)
* Mariah May & Mina Shirakawa vs. Nyla Rose & Harley Cameron
* Juice Robinson vs. The Butcher
* QT Marshall and Big Boom! AJ Weigh-In for AEW Full Gear Zero Hour
Don’t miss Friday Night #AEWRampage TOMORROW at 10pm ET/9pm CT on @tntdrama ! pic.twitter.com/XJsZRDDgZI
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 21, 2024