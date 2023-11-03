Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Rampage: Lucha Three-Way Match

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Rampage tonight which will include a lucha three-way match and more. The lineup features:

* Lucha del Dia de Los Muertos: El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Komander

* Skye Blue vs. Marina Shafir

* Trent Beretta vs. Daniel Garcia

* The Gunns vs. Christopher Daniels & Matt Sydal