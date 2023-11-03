wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Rampage: Lucha Three-Way Match
All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Rampage tonight which will include a lucha three-way match and more. The lineup features:
* Lucha del Dia de Los Muertos: El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Komander
* Skye Blue vs. Marina Shafir
* Trent Beretta vs. Daniel Garcia
* The Gunns vs. Christopher Daniels & Matt Sydal
Don’t miss Friday Night #AEWRampage TONIGHT at 10pm ET/ 9pm CT on TNT!
• Lucha Del Dia De Los Muertos! @vikingo_aaa vs @PENTAELZEROM vs @KomandercrMX
• @TrentyLocks vs @GarciaWrestling
• @SkyeByee vs @MarinaShafir
• @facdaniels & @MattSydal vs @theaustingunn & @coltengunn pic.twitter.com/MEFDwCT7nS
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 3, 2023
