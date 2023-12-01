wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Rampage: A Night of Tag Matches

December 1, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Rampage Image Credit: AEW

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Rampage tonight, featuring multiple tag matches and more. The lineup includes:

* Orange Cassidy, HOOK, Danhausen & Trent Beretta vs. Daddy Magic, Cool Hand Ang & Dark Order
* Saraya, Ruby Soho & Anna Jay vs. Hikaru Shida, Skye Blue & Kris Statlander
* Brian Cage & The Workhorsemen vs. Penta El Zero Miedo, Komander & El Hijo del Vikingo
* Don Callis family in action
* We’ll hear from Sting & Ric Flair

