wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Rampage: A Night of Tag Matches
All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Rampage tonight, featuring multiple tag matches and more. The lineup includes:
* Orange Cassidy, HOOK, Danhausen & Trent Beretta vs. Daddy Magic, Cool Hand Ang & Dark Order
* Saraya, Ruby Soho & Anna Jay vs. Hikaru Shida, Skye Blue & Kris Statlander
* Brian Cage & The Workhorsemen vs. Penta El Zero Miedo, Komander & El Hijo del Vikingo
* Don Callis family in action
* We’ll hear from Sting & Ric Flair
TONIGHT!
Friday Night #AEWRampage
10pm ET/9pm CT | TNT
• A massive 8-Man tag!
• #TheOutcasts & @annajay___ v. @shidahikaru, @skyebyee and @callmekrisstat
•The #DonCallisFamily in action!
• @PENTAELZEROM, @KomandercrMX & @vikingo_aaa v. The Workhorsemen & @briancagegmsi pic.twitter.com/1kgqRK3IfF
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 1, 2023