Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Rampage: New Year’s Smash

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Rampage tonight, which is the final show before tomorrow’s Worlds End PPV. It includes the following:

* ROH Pure Championship: Wheeler Yuta (c) vs. Matt Sydal

* Orange Cassidy, Rocky Romero & Trent Beretta vs. Top Flight & Action Andretti

* Ruby Soho vs. Marina Shafir

* We’ll hear from Chris Jericho