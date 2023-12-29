wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Rampage: New Year’s Smash
December 29, 2023 | Posted by
All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Rampage tonight, which is the final show before tomorrow’s Worlds End PPV. It includes the following:
* ROH Pure Championship: Wheeler Yuta (c) vs. Matt Sydal
* Orange Cassidy, Rocky Romero & Trent Beretta vs. Top Flight & Action Andretti
* Ruby Soho vs. Marina Shafir
* We’ll hear from Chris Jericho
