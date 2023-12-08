wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Rampage: Continental Classic Continues
All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Rampage tonight, with a Blue League match in the Continental Classic. The lineup includes:
* AEW Continental Classic: Bryan Danielson (1-0-0) vs. Daniel Garcia (0-2-0)
* AEW International Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Angelico
* Powerhouse Hobbs and Konosuke Takeshita vs. Christopher Daniels & Matt Sydal
* Abadon vs. Trish Adora
