wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Rampage: Jeff Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara
February 16, 2024 | Posted by
All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Rampage on TNT tonight, featuring a no disqualification match and more. The lineup includes:
* No Disqualification: Jeff Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara
* Bang Bang Scissor Gang vs. Dark Order, Jeff Jarrett, Satnam Singh & Jay Lethal
* Queen Aminata vs. Anna Jay
* Dustin Rhodes & The Von Erichs in action
TONIGHT Friday Night #AEWRampage!
SPECIAL START TIME 7pm ET/6pm CT | @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/Fd8bRLhj9V
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 16, 2024
