Tonight’s AEW Rampage Lineup: CMLL Stars In Action & More
All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Rampage tonight, with several CMLL stars set to compete & more. The lineup includes:
* Top Flight vs. Private Party
* Ricky Starks & Big Bill vs. Dark Order (Alex Reynolds & John Silver)
* Willow Nightingale vs. Queen Aminata
* Christopher Daniels, Matt Sydal, Daddy Magic & Cool Hand Ang vs. Volador Jr., Mistico, Hechicero & Mascara Dorada
* We’ll hear from Orange Cassidy & Best Friends
TONIGHT!
Friday Night #AEWRampage
10pm ET/9pm CT | TNT
• #TopFlight v #PrivateParty
• Huge 8-man tag featuring CMLL Stars!
• @WillowWrestles v @amisylle
• Tag Champs @Starkmanjones & @thecazxl v #DarkOrder
• We hear from International Champ @orangecassidy & #BestFriends pic.twitter.com/ZXrXJDv6ZP
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 2, 2024
