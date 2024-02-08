wrestling / News

Lineup For Tomorrow’s AEW Rampage: Undisputed Kingdom vs. Best Friends

February 8, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Rampage Image Credit: AEW

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Rampage tomorrow night on TNT, featuring trios action and more. The lineup includes:

* Roderick Strong, Matt Taven & Mike Bennett vs. Orange Cassidy, Trent Beretta & Rocky Romero
* Mistico vs. Matt Sydal
* Kris Statlander & Willow Nightingale vs. Saraya and Ruby Soho
* The Young Bucks in action

