wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Rampage
March 29, 2024 | Posted by
All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Rampage tonight on TNT, with an International title eliminator and more. The lineup includes:
* AEW International Championship Eliminator Match: Roderick Strong (c) vs. Daddy Magic
* Dustin Rhodes vs. The Butcher
* Mariah May vs. Nikita
* Deonna Purrazzo in action
* We’ll hear from Timeless Toni Storm
* Bang Bang Gang Family Dinner
