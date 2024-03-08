wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Rampage: TBS Title Match

March 8, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Rampage Image Credit: AEW

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Rampage on TNT tonight, with several matches already announced. The lineup includes:

* TBS Championship: Julia Hart (c) vs. Robyn Renegade
* Orange Cassidy & Trent Beretta vs. Kip Sabian & The Butcher
* Action Andretti vs. Penta El Zero Miedo
* Private Party vs. Top Flight vs. Komander & Bryan Keith

