wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Rampage: TBS Title Match
March 8, 2024 | Posted by
All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Rampage on TNT tonight, with several matches already announced. The lineup includes:
* TBS Championship: Julia Hart (c) vs. Robyn Renegade
* Orange Cassidy & Trent Beretta vs. Kip Sabian & The Butcher
* Action Andretti vs. Penta El Zero Miedo
* Private Party vs. Top Flight vs. Komander & Bryan Keith
TOMORROW!
Friday Night #AEWRampage
10pm ET/9pm CT | @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/vsGQh9HIQ4
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 8, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Notes on AEW Signing Kazuchika Okada, Rumored Lucrative Contract Terms
- Multiple WWE Stars Defend Bianca Belair Following Racist Comment On Social Media
- Daniel Rodimer Turns Himself In On Murder Charge, Released On Bond
- Jack Perry Claims He Asked to be Let Go By AEW, Comments on Not Wrestling for 6 Months