Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Rampage: TBS Title Match

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Rampage on TNT tonight, with several matches already announced. The lineup includes:

* TBS Championship: Julia Hart (c) vs. Robyn Renegade

* Orange Cassidy & Trent Beretta vs. Kip Sabian & The Butcher

* Action Andretti vs. Penta El Zero Miedo

* Private Party vs. Top Flight vs. Komander & Bryan Keith