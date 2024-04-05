Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Rampage

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Rampage tonight on TNT, with four matches announced for the show. The lineup includes:

* Final Four Elimination Match: Daniel Garcia vs. Action Andretti vs. Komander vs. Bryan Keith

* Christopher Daniels vs. Malakai Black

* Serena Deeb vs. Trish Adora

* AEW International Championship Eliminator Match: Roderick Strong vs. London Lightning