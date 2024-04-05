wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Rampage

April 5, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Rampage tonight on TNT, with four matches announced for the show. The lineup includes:

* Final Four Elimination Match: Daniel Garcia vs. Action Andretti vs. Komander vs. Bryan Keith
* Christopher Daniels vs. Malakai Black
* Serena Deeb vs. Trish Adora
* AEW International Championship Eliminator Match: Roderick Strong vs. London Lightning

