Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Rampage
April 5, 2024 | Posted by
All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Rampage tonight on TNT, with four matches announced for the show. The lineup includes:
* Final Four Elimination Match: Daniel Garcia vs. Action Andretti vs. Komander vs. Bryan Keith
* Christopher Daniels vs. Malakai Black
* Serena Deeb vs. Trish Adora
* AEW International Championship Eliminator Match: Roderick Strong vs. London Lightning
