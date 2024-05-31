wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Rampage: TNT Championship Eliminator Match and More

May 31, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Rampage tonight on TNT, as TNT Championship Eliminator matches begin. The episode has a special start time of 6:30 PM ET. The lineup includes:

* TNT Championship Eliminator Match: Konosuke Takeshita vs. Penta El Zero Miedo
* AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator Match: Toni Storm vs. Viva Van
* Rey Fenix vs. Isiah Kassidy
* Kyle O’Reilly in action
* Satnam Singh in action

