Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Rampage: TNT Championship Eliminator Match and More

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Rampage tonight on TNT, as TNT Championship Eliminator matches begin. The episode has a special start time of 6:30 PM ET. The lineup includes:

* TNT Championship Eliminator Match: Konosuke Takeshita vs. Penta El Zero Miedo

* AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator Match: Toni Storm vs. Viva Van

* Rey Fenix vs. Isiah Kassidy

* Kyle O’Reilly in action

* Satnam Singh in action