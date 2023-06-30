wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Rampage: ROH World Title Match and More
June 30, 2023 | Posted by
All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Rampage tonight, which will feature a ROH World title match. Claudio Castagnoli will defend against Komander. The lineup includes:
* ROH World Championship: Claudio Castagnoli (c) vs. Komander
* Matt Hardy & Brother Zay vs. QT Marshall & Johnny TV
* Hikaru Shida vs. Taya Valkyrie
* Shawn Spears vs. The Blade
TONIGHT on #AEWRampage at 10pm ET/9pm CT on@tntdrama!
• @claudiocsro vs. @KomandercrMX
• @shidahikaru vs @thetayavalkyrie
• @ShawnSpears vs #TheBlade
• @MATTHARDYBRAND & #BrotherZay @IsiahKassidy vs @QTMarshall & #JohnnyTV @TheRealMorrison pic.twitter.com/Ax3i06gUvi
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 30, 2023