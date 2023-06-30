Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Rampage: ROH World Title Match and More

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Rampage tonight, which will feature a ROH World title match. Claudio Castagnoli will defend against Komander. The lineup includes:

* ROH World Championship: Claudio Castagnoli (c) vs. Komander

* Matt Hardy & Brother Zay vs. QT Marshall & Johnny TV

* Hikaru Shida vs. Taya Valkyrie

* Shawn Spears vs. The Blade