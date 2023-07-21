wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Rampage: Royal Rampage Returns
All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Rampage tonight, with the return of the Royal Rampage match. The winner will get a shot at the TNT title at AEW All Out. The lineup includes:
* TBS Championship: Kris Statlander (c) vs. Marina Shafir
* Johnny TV, QT Marshall & Aaron Solo vs. The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass
* Royal Rampage – Winner Gets A Shot at the TNT Championship At All Out: Jay Lethal, Jeff Jarrett, Big Bill, Toa Liona, Kaun, Swerve Strickland, Brian Cage, Matt Menard, Angelo Parker, Jake Hager, Ethan Page, Matt Sydal, Brother Zay, Matt Hardy, Darby Allin, Nick Wayne, Minoru Suzuki, The Butcher, The Blade, Komander
TONIGHT on #AEWRampage at 10pm ET / 9pm CT on TNT!
• TBS Champ @callmekrisstat vs.@MarinaShafir
• #TheAcclaimed & #DaddyAss vs @TheRealMorrison, @QTMarshall & @AaronSoloAEW!
• And the #RoyalRampage returns! 20 Men! 2 Rings! The winner gets a shot at the TNT Championship! pic.twitter.com/Wa783IFrcw
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 21, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Jon Moxley, Kota Ibushi & Wheeler Yuta Show Off War Wounds From AEW Blood & Guts (Pics)
- Arn Anderson Reflects On Paul Heyman’s WCW Departure, Talks Importance Of Knee Pads
- Ted DiBiase On His Friendship With Hulk Hogan, Hogan Winning World Title At WrestleMania 9
- Golden Elite and Blackpool Combat Club Shake Hands After AEW Dynamite, Kenny Omega Addresses Crowd