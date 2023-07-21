Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Rampage: Royal Rampage Returns

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Rampage tonight, with the return of the Royal Rampage match. The winner will get a shot at the TNT title at AEW All Out. The lineup includes:

* TBS Championship: Kris Statlander (c) vs. Marina Shafir

* Johnny TV, QT Marshall & Aaron Solo vs. The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass

* Royal Rampage – Winner Gets A Shot at the TNT Championship At All Out: Jay Lethal, Jeff Jarrett, Big Bill, Toa Liona, Kaun, Swerve Strickland, Brian Cage, Matt Menard, Angelo Parker, Jake Hager, Ethan Page, Matt Sydal, Brother Zay, Matt Hardy, Darby Allin, Nick Wayne, Minoru Suzuki, The Butcher, The Blade, Komander