Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Rampage: Tag Team Battle Royal

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Rampage tonight, which includes a tag team battle royal. The winners get a shot at the AEW World Tag Team Champions. The lineup includes:

* Hikaru Shida vs. Nyla Rose

* Komander vs. Kip Sabian

* The Kingdom in action

* Tag Team Battle Royal for AEW World Tag Team Title Shot: Christopher Daniels & Matt Sydal; Matt Menard & Angelo Parker; The Hardys; Big Bill & Brian Cage, Satnam Singh & Jay Lethal; The Butcher & The Blade; Brother Zay & Ethan Page; Chaos Project