wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Rampage: Tag Team Battle Royal
All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Rampage tonight, which includes a tag team battle royal. The winners get a shot at the AEW World Tag Team Champions. The lineup includes:
* Hikaru Shida vs. Nyla Rose
* Komander vs. Kip Sabian
* The Kingdom in action
* Tag Team Battle Royal for AEW World Tag Team Title Shot: Christopher Daniels & Matt Sydal; Matt Menard & Angelo Parker; The Hardys; Big Bill & Brian Cage, Satnam Singh & Jay Lethal; The Butcher & The Blade; Brother Zay & Ethan Page; Chaos Project
TONIGHT on #AEWRampage at 10 pm ET/9pm CT on @tntdrama!
• Tag Team Battle Royale! Winners get a shot at the #AEW Tag Team Titles!
• Former #AEW Women's World Champs @shidahikaru & @NylaRoseBeast clash!
• @KomandercrMX takes on @TheKipSabian
• #TheKingdom in action! pic.twitter.com/mkt8ku78EG
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 28, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Grayson Waller Reveals the Backstage Reaction to His Match With Edge
- Bruce Prichard on Why CM Punk Winning First World Title Polarized the WWE Locker Room
- Bang Bros Tag Team Get Cease and Desist From BangBros Porn Company
- Jeff Jarrett Recalls Convincing Sting To Turn Heel In TNA, Concern Around Kurt Angle In ’08