Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Rampage: Komander vs. Rey Fenix
August 18, 2023 | Posted by
All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Rampage tonight, which includes a bout between two masked luchadores. The lineup features:
* Komander vs. Rey Fenix
* Toni Storm & Ruby Soho vs. Skye Blue & Hikaru Shida
* Aussie Open vs. Brother Zay & Ethan Page
* Sammy Guevara vs. TBD
* We’ll hear from Britt Baker
