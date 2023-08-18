Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Rampage: Komander vs. Rey Fenix

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Rampage tonight, which includes a bout between two masked luchadores. The lineup features:

* Komander vs. Rey Fenix

* Toni Storm & Ruby Soho vs. Skye Blue & Hikaru Shida

* Aussie Open vs. Brother Zay & Ethan Page

* Sammy Guevara vs. TBD

* We’ll hear from Britt Baker