wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Rampage: Komander vs. Rey Fenix

August 18, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Rampage Image Credit: AEW

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Rampage tonight, which includes a bout between two masked luchadores. The lineup features:

* Komander vs. Rey Fenix
* Toni Storm & Ruby Soho vs. Skye Blue & Hikaru Shida
* Aussie Open vs. Brother Zay & Ethan Page
* Sammy Guevara vs. TBD
* We’ll hear from Britt Baker

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Rampage, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading