Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Rampage: Women’s Tag Match Previews All In

August 25, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Rampage 8-25-23 Image Credit: AEW

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Rampage tonight, with a tag match that serves as a preview of All In. The lineup includes:

* AEW International Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Aaron Solo
* AAA Latin American Championship: QT Marshall (c) vs. Gravity
* Britt Baker & Hikaru Shida vs. Saraya & Toni Storm
* Luchasaurus in action
* QT Marshall sit down interview with Jim Ross

