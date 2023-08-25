wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Rampage: Women’s Tag Match Previews All In
August 25, 2023 | Posted by
All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Rampage tonight, with a tag match that serves as a preview of All In. The lineup includes:
* AEW International Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Aaron Solo
* AAA Latin American Championship: QT Marshall (c) vs. Gravity
* Britt Baker & Hikaru Shida vs. Saraya & Toni Storm
* Luchasaurus in action
* QT Marshall sit down interview with Jim Ross
Don’t miss Friday Night Rampage #FyterFest TONIGHT at 10p ET/9p CT on @TNTDrama!
• @QTMarshall (c) v @GravityLuchador
• @orangecassidy (c) v @AaronSoloAEW
• @Saraya & #ToniStorm v @shidahikaru (c) & Dr. @realbrittbaker
• TNT Champ @luchasaurus in action & more! pic.twitter.com/7TI0qWp0s6
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 25, 2023
