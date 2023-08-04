wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Rampage: The Parking Lot Fight Returns
August 4, 2023 | Posted by
All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Rampage tonight, with the return of the Parking Lot Fight. The lineup includes:
* Parking Lot Fight: Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Best Friends
* Keith Lee & The Hardys vs. The Butcher, The Blade & Kip Sabian
* Anna Jay vs. Skye Blue
* Swerve Strickland & AR Fox in action
TOMORROW NIGHT on Friday Night #AEWRampage #BestFriends and the #BCC are set to brawl in a PARKING LOT FIGHT, #JAS' @annajay___ takes on @Skyebyee, @swerveconfident & @ARealFoxx are in action & much more!
Don’t miss #AEWRampage at 10pm ET/ 9pm CT on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/T8GzKnLDqh
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 3, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Injured WWE Superstar Reportedly Spotted in Detroit Ahead of SummerSlam
- Vince Russo Comments On Eric Bischoff’s Shots At Him In Dark Side of the Ring
- Kevin Owens Recalls Paul Heyman Telling Him To Threaten Quitting Over Not Being On WrestleMania 35
- Backstage Rumor on AEW Having Discussions to Bring in Former WWE Champion