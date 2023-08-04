wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Rampage: The Parking Lot Fight Returns

August 4, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Rampage Image Credit: AEW

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Rampage tonight, with the return of the Parking Lot Fight. The lineup includes:

* Parking Lot Fight: Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Best Friends
* Keith Lee & The Hardys vs. The Butcher, The Blade & Kip Sabian
* Anna Jay vs. Skye Blue
* Swerve Strickland & AR Fox in action

