Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Rampage: Tag Team Battle Royal
All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Rampage tonight, with a battle royal for an ROH tag title shot at All Out. The lineup includes:
* Skye Blue & Willow Nightingale vs. Taya Valkyrie & Anna Jay
* Nick Wayne & El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Kip Sabian & Gringo Loco
* Hangman Adam Page vs. Bryan Keith
* Tag Team Battle Royal for a ROH Tag Team Title Shot: Aussie Open, Alex Reynolds & John Silver, Matt & Jeff Hardy, Trent Beretta & Chuck Taylor, Gates of Agony, More
Friday Night #AEWRampage TONIGHT at 10pm ET/9pm CT on @tntdrama!
•@willowwrestles & @skyebyee v @thetayavalkyrie & @annajay___
•@thenickwayne & @vikingo_aaa v @thekipsabian & @gringolocoog
• TAG TEAM BATTLE ROYALE!
• #Hangman v @bountykeith pic.twitter.com/B7RBiGKl7C
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 1, 2023
