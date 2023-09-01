wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Rampage: Tag Team Battle Royal

September 1, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Rampage Image Credit: AEW

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Rampage tonight, with a battle royal for an ROH tag title shot at All Out. The lineup includes:

* Skye Blue & Willow Nightingale vs. Taya Valkyrie & Anna Jay
* Nick Wayne & El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Kip Sabian & Gringo Loco
* Hangman Adam Page vs. Bryan Keith
* Tag Team Battle Royal for a ROH Tag Team Title Shot: Aussie Open, Alex Reynolds & John Silver, Matt & Jeff Hardy, Trent Beretta & Chuck Taylor, Gates of Agony, More

