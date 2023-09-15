wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Rampage: TBS Title On the Line
September 15, 2023 | Posted by
All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Rampage on TNT tonight, with a TBS title match in the main event. The lineup includes:
* AEW TBS Championship: Kris Statlander (c) vs. Jade Cargill
* Christopher Daniels & Matt Sydal vs. The Kingdom
* Lucha Bros & The Hardys vs. Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal, The Butcher & The Blade
* The Acclaimed in action
Don’t miss Friday Night #AEWRampage at 10pm ET/ 9pm CT on @tntdrama!
• #TBS Champ @callmekrisstat vs @jade_cargill
• #LuchaBros & #TheHardys vs #TheButcherAndTheBlade and @realjeffjarrett & @thelethaljay
• #TheAcclaimed in action!
• #TheKingdom vs @facdaniels & @MattSydal pic.twitter.com/YKNIRX1ggb
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 14, 2023