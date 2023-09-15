Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Rampage: TBS Title On the Line

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Rampage on TNT tonight, with a TBS title match in the main event. The lineup includes:

* AEW TBS Championship: Kris Statlander (c) vs. Jade Cargill

* Christopher Daniels & Matt Sydal vs. The Kingdom

* Lucha Bros & The Hardys vs. Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal, The Butcher & The Blade

* The Acclaimed in action