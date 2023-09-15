wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Rampage: TBS Title On the Line

September 15, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Rampage Image Credit: AEW

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Rampage on TNT tonight, with a TBS title match in the main event. The lineup includes:

* AEW TBS Championship: Kris Statlander (c) vs. Jade Cargill
* Christopher Daniels & Matt Sydal vs. The Kingdom
* Lucha Bros & The Hardys vs. Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal, The Butcher & The Blade
* The Acclaimed in action

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Rampage, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading