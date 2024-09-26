wrestling / News
Lineup Announced For Tomorrow’s AEW Rampage
September 26, 2024 | Posted by
All Elite Wrestling has announced the lineup for tomorrow night’s episode of AEW Rampage, which airs on TNT. It includes the following:
* House of Black (Brody King & Buddy Matthews) vs. Lio Rush & Action Andretti
* Konosuke Takeshita vs. Angelico
* Anna Jay vs. Robyn Renegade
* Willow Nightingale vs. Taya Valkyrie
* The Acclaimed vs. TBD
