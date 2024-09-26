Lineup Announced For Tomorrow’s AEW Rampage

All Elite Wrestling has announced the lineup for tomorrow night’s episode of AEW Rampage, which airs on TNT. It includes the following:

* House of Black (Brody King & Buddy Matthews) vs. Lio Rush & Action Andretti

* Konosuke Takeshita vs. Angelico

* Anna Jay vs. Robyn Renegade

* Willow Nightingale vs. Taya Valkyrie

* The Acclaimed vs. TBD