wrestling / News

Lineup Announced For Tomorrow’s AEW Rampage

September 26, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Rampage Logo Spoilers Image Credit: AEW

All Elite Wrestling has announced the lineup for tomorrow night’s episode of AEW Rampage, which airs on TNT. It includes the following:

* House of Black (Brody King & Buddy Matthews) vs. Lio Rush & Action Andretti
* Konosuke Takeshita vs. Angelico
* Anna Jay vs. Robyn Renegade
* Willow Nightingale vs. Taya Valkyrie
* The Acclaimed vs. TBD

