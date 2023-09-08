wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Rampage: More Grand Slam Tournament Matches

September 8, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Rampage 9-8-23 Image Credit: AEW

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode AEW Rampage on TNT tonight, with two more matches in the Grand Slam tournament. It is for a shot at the AEW World title at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York on September 20. The lineup includes:

* AEW World Title Eliminator Tourmament: Samoa Joe vs. Jeff Hardy
* AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament: Penta El Zero M vs. Jay Lethal
* The Young Bucks vs. Daddy Magic and Cool Hand Ang
* Hikaru Shida, Britt Baker & Skye Blue vs. Taya Valkyrie, The Bunny & Anna Jay
* We’ll hear from Sammy Guevara

