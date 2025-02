AEW and Ring of Honor will present a special ‘Global Wars Australia’ event tonight on HonorClub. The lineup includes:

* ROH Women’s World Championship: Athena (c) vs. Alex Windsor

* ROH World Tag Team Championships: Dustin Rhodes & Sammy Guevara (c) vs. MxM Collection

* ROH Pure Championship: Lee Moriarty (c) vs. Robbie Eagles

* Chris Jericho, Big Bill & Bryan Keith vs. Bandido & The Outrunners