Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Summer Blockbuster Four-Hour Event

June 11, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Summer Blockbuster Image Credit: AEW

All Elite Wrestling will present AEW Summer Blockbuster tonight, which will be another four-hour TV event. It includes both Dynamite and Collision. The lineup includes:

* Swerve Strickland vs. Will Ospreay
* Toni Storm vs. Julia Hart (Mercedes Mone on commentary)
* The Hurt Syndicate vs. Speedball Mike Bailey, Komander & Kevin Knight
* Tay Melo & Anna Jay vs. Megan Bayne & Penelope Ford
* Kyle Fletcher vs. Anthony Bowens
* Thekla vs. Queen Aminata
* Mistico returns
* Kenny Omega & Kazuchika Okada contract signing

