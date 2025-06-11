wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Summer Blockbuster Four-Hour Event
June 11, 2025 | Posted by
All Elite Wrestling will present AEW Summer Blockbuster tonight, which will be another four-hour TV event. It includes both Dynamite and Collision. The lineup includes:
* Swerve Strickland vs. Will Ospreay
* Toni Storm vs. Julia Hart (Mercedes Mone on commentary)
* The Hurt Syndicate vs. Speedball Mike Bailey, Komander & Kevin Knight
* Tay Melo & Anna Jay vs. Megan Bayne & Penelope Ford
* Kyle Fletcher vs. Anthony Bowens
* Thekla vs. Queen Aminata
* Mistico returns
* Kenny Omega & Kazuchika Okada contract signing
