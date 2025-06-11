Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Summer Blockbuster Four-Hour Event

All Elite Wrestling will present AEW Summer Blockbuster tonight, which will be another four-hour TV event. It includes both Dynamite and Collision. The lineup includes:

* Swerve Strickland vs. Will Ospreay

* Toni Storm vs. Julia Hart (Mercedes Mone on commentary)

* The Hurt Syndicate vs. Speedball Mike Bailey, Komander & Kevin Knight

* Tay Melo & Anna Jay vs. Megan Bayne & Penelope Ford

* Kyle Fletcher vs. Anthony Bowens

* Thekla vs. Queen Aminata

* Mistico returns

* Kenny Omega & Kazuchika Okada contract signing