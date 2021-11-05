Lineup And Airtimes For WWE Tribute to the Troops

WWE will air their 2021 Tribute to the Troops on November 14th, and a new report reveals when it will air in several markets and the lineup. PWInsider reports that the show will feature the following matches:

* WWE Champion Big E vs. Dolph Ziggler with Bobby Roode.

* WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns (w/Paul Heyman) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (w/Rick Boogz)

* Bianca Belair vs. Liv Morgan

The special will air at the following times in different markets due to local NFL programming, such as:

Atlanta: WAGA at 5 PM ET

Boston: WFXT at 5 PM ET

Chicago: WFLD at 4 :30 PM CT

Dallas: KDFW at 4:30 PM CT

Houston: FOX affiliate KRVD at 5 PM CT

Los Angeles: FOX 11 at 12 PM PT

New York City: FOX 5 at 3 PM ET

Orlando: FOX 35 at 4:30 PM ET

Philadelphia: FOX affiliate WTXF at 4:30 PM ET

San Francisco: FOX affiliate KTVU at 4:30 PM PT

Washington, DC: FOX affiliate WTTG at 5 PM ET