Lineup And Airtimes For WWE Tribute to the Troops
WWE will air their 2021 Tribute to the Troops on November 14th, and a new report reveals when it will air in several markets and the lineup. PWInsider reports that the show will feature the following matches:
* WWE Champion Big E vs. Dolph Ziggler with Bobby Roode.
* WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns (w/Paul Heyman) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (w/Rick Boogz)
* Bianca Belair vs. Liv Morgan
The special will air at the following times in different markets due to local NFL programming, such as:
Atlanta: WAGA at 5 PM ET
Boston: WFXT at 5 PM ET
Chicago: WFLD at 4 :30 PM CT
Dallas: KDFW at 4:30 PM CT
Houston: FOX affiliate KRVD at 5 PM CT
Los Angeles: FOX 11 at 12 PM PT
New York City: FOX 5 at 3 PM ET
Orlando: FOX 35 at 4:30 PM ET
Philadelphia: FOX affiliate WTXF at 4:30 PM ET
San Francisco: FOX affiliate KTVU at 4:30 PM PT
Washington, DC: FOX affiliate WTTG at 5 PM ET
