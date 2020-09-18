Lineup Announced For Next Week’s AEW Dark: Kingston vs. Pillman, More

AEW has announced the full 11-match lineup for next week’s episode of AEW Dark. You can see the full card below for the show including Eddie Kingston vs. Brian Pillman Jr., Serena Deeb’s return, and much more.

AEW Dark streams on YouTube Tuesdays starting at 7 PM ET.

* Eddie Kingston vs. Brian Pillman Jr.

* Chris Daniels vs. Ricky Starks

* The Butcher & The Blade vs. Calvin Stewart & Puf

* Joey Janela & Sonny Kiss vs. Kevin Blackwood & Daniel Garcia

* Serena Deeb vs. Kilynn King

* The Lucha Brothers with Kingston vs. Maxx Stardom & Dontae Smiley

* Billy & Austin Gunn vs. Cruz & M’Badu

* Dark Okrder vs. Fuego del Sol & Remrandt Lewis

* Serpentico vs. Will Hobbs

* Ben Carter vs. Lee Johnson

* Dark Order (5 & 10) vs. Ryzin & Xander Gold