Lineup Announced For NJPW Wrestling Dontaku

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the lineup for NJPW Wrestling Dontaku on May 3, where SANADA will defend the IWGP World Heavyweiht title against Hiromu Takahashi. The show includes:

* IWGP World Heavyweight Championship: SANADA (c) vs. Hiromu Takahashi

* NEVER Openweight Championship: Tama Tonga (c) vs. David Finlay

* NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Championship: Minoru Suzuki, El Desperado & Ren Narita (c) vs. Kazuchika Okada, TBD & TBD

* Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Jeff Cobb

* KENTA vs. Hikuleo

* Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi & BUSHI vs. Taichi, Yoshinobu Kanemaru & DOUKI

* Shota Umino, KUSHIDA & Kevin Knight vs. Aaron Henare, Francesco Akira & TJP

* Mikey Nicholls, Shane Haste & Kosei Fujita vs. Great-O-Khan & Aussie Open

* Hirooki Goto, YOSHI-HASHI, Toru Yano & YOH vs. EVIL, Yujiro Takahashi, SHO & Dick Togo