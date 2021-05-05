Lineup Announced For This Week’s NJPW Strong

– This week’s episode of NJPW Strong has its lineup set, with three matches official for the show. NJPW has announced the following lineup for the show, which airs Friday on NJPW World:

* Jon Moxley & Chris Dickinson vs Yuji Nagata & Ren Narita

* Misterioso & Jordan Clearwater vs The West Coast Wrecking Crew (Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs)

* LA Dojo (Kevin Knight & The DKC) vs Barrett Brown & Adrian Quest

