wrestling / News
Lineup Announced For This Week’s NWA Powerrr
September 18, 2023 | Posted by
The NWA has announced the card for this week’s episode of NWA Powerrr. The following is set for this week’s show, which airs Tuesday at 6:05 PM ET on YouTube:
* NWA World Women’s Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Ruthie Jay vs. Natalia Markova vs. Missa Kate
* Thom Latimer vs. Rush Freeman
* La Rebelión vs. Magic, Inc.
* Zyon vs. TBA
* Tyrus gives his retirement speech
