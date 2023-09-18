Lineup Announced For This Week’s NWA Powerrr

The NWA has announced the card for this week’s episode of NWA Powerrr. The following is set for this week’s show, which airs Tuesday at 6:05 PM ET on YouTube:

* NWA World Women’s Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Ruthie Jay vs. Natalia Markova vs. Missa Kate

* Thom Latimer vs. Rush Freeman

* La Rebelión vs. Magic, Inc.

* Zyon vs. TBA

* Tyrus gives his retirement speech